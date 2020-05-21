WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Two people have been arrested in connection to an investigation where a child was critically injured in Waterbury.
Police responded to Lakewood Road on May 2 just before 6 p.m. for the report of an unresponsive child.
The 2-year-old child had visible facial injuries and was having difficulty breathing.
Police said family members were home at the time and one of them called 911.
The child was airlifted to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center with life threatening injuries and remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Waterbury police determined the child was also injured on April 28, 2020 and treated at an area hospital for a head injury, which was reported as the result of a fall. The previous injury was not reported to police.
Detectives applied for arrest warrants for two people who are believed to be involved in one or both of the incidents.
Police arrested Lisa Burgison and Raymond Burgison. Both were charged with risk of injury to a child, hindering prosecution, false statement, and interfering with an officer.
Lisa and Raymond were held on a $500,000 bond.
The case remains open and active. Anyone with information about how the child was injured is asked to call police at 203-574-6941.
