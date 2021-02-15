NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are investigating the deaths of two people on Monday.
Police originally called the deaths untimely, but said their deaths are now being investigated as apparent overdoses.
Officers were called to College Street for the investigation.
A large police presence was seen in the area.
No additional information was provided at this time.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and provide more information as it becomes available.
