HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Two people were struck by a car in Hamden on Tuesday night.
Hamden police said around 6 p.m., officers were called to the area of Putnam Avenue and Glendale Street.
When the officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old Hamden resident was driving westbound on Putnam Avenue when they struck a 59-year-old person who was standing in the travel lane, attempting to cross the street.
The driver of the car then continued westbound and struck a 70-year-old Hamden resident who was standing in the street.
The 59-year-old suffered a life-threatening head injury and was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital. The 70-year-old suffered a leg injury and was also brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital.
The driver remained on the scene.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact 203-281-8218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.