WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Two swimmers have died after emergency workers pulled them from a reservoir Tuesday night.
Waterbury police said the police department, fire department, and EMS responded to East Mountain Reservoir just after 6:30 p.m.
According to police, the male swimmers were floating on some type of air mattress when they fell off and were submerged in the water.
Divers located the victims, ages 17 and 23 and brought them to the surface. They were then transported to St. Mary's Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
The names of the deceased are not being released pending notification to the next-of-kin and identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME).
The OCME will determine the manner and cause of death.
The investigation remains open and active.
