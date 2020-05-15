NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Naugatuck Police are investigating after a 2-year-old child was found wandering on the street on Friday morning.
Officers were dispatched to Ward Street around 4:30 a.m. after a citizen found the child.
Police worked with community members and were able to find the child’s parents.
The child was not injured.
DCF was notified and is currently working to determine the circumstances that led to the child leaving the residence.
No arrests have been made at this time.
