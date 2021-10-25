SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A 20-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car on Saturday night.
The hit-and-run crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Thrall Avenue at Route 159.
When emergency services arrived, they attempted life saving measures, but the woman did not make it.
She's been identified as 20-year-old Meghan Voisine, of Suffield.
The car involved fled the scene after the accident. Police said Monday that the the car involved was found, and that a possible driver has been identified.
An investigation is still ongoing.
