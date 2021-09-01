NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A 24-year-old man remains in critical condition after being shot Tuesday afternoon in New Haven.
Police said the shooting happened just after 12 p.m. on Whalley Avenue, between Norton Street and Winthrop Avenue.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to give them a call at 203-946-6304.
