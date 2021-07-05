NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A 27-year-old man was killed in a crash on an I-95 ramp in New Haven Sunday evening.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. on the exit 47 ramp from I-95 south to Route 34.
According to police, a motorcycle being driven by Nilson Diniz lost control and traveled into the left lane concrete jersey barrier, continuing into the left lane metal beam guardrail.
Diniz, of West Haven, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Connecticut State Police at (203)-696-2500.
