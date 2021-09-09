NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A 27-year-old New Haven man was shot and killed Wednesday night.
The shooting was reported just after 8 p.m. on Newhall Street, between Division and Thompson streets.
The victim has been identified as Trequon Lawrence.
New Haven Police Investigative Services and Bureau of Identification responded to the scene and continue to investigate.
“Gun violence in our country is very concerning,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. “Today, I started my day at the funeral of a 14 year old who was lost to gun violence and I’m ending my day at yet another scene of a fatal shooting. To say I’m frustrated would be an understatement. We’re implementing, and have been for months, the evidence based programs that are known to reduce gun violence. But, we need more help from the community. Sharing information anonymously with the police department – no matter how small – could be the tip that gets a shooter off the streets.”
