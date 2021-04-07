WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- Windsor Locks police arrested three teenagers who were seen running from a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
On Monday, police were called to Dexter Road where the three teens were seen running away from a silver Jeep that had Texas license plates.
When officers arrived, they found the Jeep had broken down.
They also discovered that the Texas plates were a forgery and that the SUV was listed as stolen out of Norwich.
Officers searched the area and found one suspect in the area of Main and Webb streets. The other two tried to get away from police, but they were eventually apprehended.
The three suspects were identified as 18-year-old Tavaj Daley, 19-year-old Trayvon Prude, and 19-year-old Nnamdi Huchinson, all of Windsor.
All three were charged with second-degree larceny, second-degree criminal trover, and interfering with police.
