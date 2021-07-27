LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) – A 3-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the hand on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened just after noon at a home on Kerrie Court.
Police said the child was accidentally shot in the right hand with a handgun, which is owned by a parent.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Ledyard Police Patrol and Detective Division personnel are continuing the investigation with assistance from the New London County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
