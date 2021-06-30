WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A 31-year-old man has died following a motorcycle crash that happened overnight in Waterbury.
Police were called to the area of 1565 South Main St. just after midnight for the report that a motorcycle had hit another car.
When officers arrived, they found the motorcycle operator suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Waterbury police said a preliminary investigation shows the motorcyclist was speeding when it struck a Honda Accord that was performing a U-turn in the road.
The motorcycle, a 2017 Yamaha R6, was also reported stolen out of Danbury.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police at (203) 346-3975.
