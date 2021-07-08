HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford shooting investigation spanned into Windsor on Thursday, where police arrested five people.
Police said they were watching the city’s surveillance video system when they spotted a stolen car that was connected to a shooting that happened on Tuesday.
Four people got out of the car and shot four others in the area of Garden and Nelson streets, police said. Officers then chased that car onto I-91 north.
The chase went into Windsor, where the suspects got out of the car and tried to hide in a wooded area off Carriage Way.
Police were ultimately able to capture and arrest five male suspects.
The status of the victims is unknown at this time.
In Tuesday’s incident, four people got out of the same vehicle and fired shots, hitting a woman in the same section of Hartford. Police say that woman is in stable condition. They do not believe she was the target.
“You have a vehicle, a stolen vehicle that’s already shot six people now; those people need to be taken into custody, that’s a super dangerous scenario to have those people running around,” said Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert.
Nobody was injured in the police chase that happened after Thursday’s shooting.
