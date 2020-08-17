NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Five people, including a child, were struck by a car in New Britain on Monday afternoon.
Police said around 1 p.m., officers responded to reports of several pedestrians struck by a car on High Street.
Officers rendered aid to the five residents, including a 7-year-old child. The child and a second victim were brought to a local hospital to be treated with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The other three victims were treated for minor injuries on scene.
Police said the suspect is a 17-year-old female. The investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute where the 17-year-old intended to run over her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend.
The suspect ended up hitting multiple people with all of the victims being known to the suspect.
Police said the suspect fled the scene, but was quickly located and taken in custody nearby.
The teen is being charged with five counts of first-degree assault.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is being asked to contact police at 860-826-3071.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.