HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A 53-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Hartford.
It happened at the entrance of Goodwin Park on Hubbard Street, a little before 8 p.m.
The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.
Police said an investigation revealed that he struck the park gate. No other vehicles were involved.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-757-4005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.