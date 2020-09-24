STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Stamford resident has died after being hit by a car on Thursday morning.
Stamford Police said officers responded to the area of Newfield Avenue around 5:52 a.m.
A car was traveling northbound on Newfield Avenue when the driver struck a person walking in the adjacent northbound lane.
Police identified the victim as 72-year-old Erwin Reich.
Reich was brough to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
The driver of the car remained on the scene and has been cooperating with investigation.
The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.