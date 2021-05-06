NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Canaan man is facing charges after he shot and killed his wife.
Police were called to a home on Down River Road Thursday afternoon for the report of an “accidental shooting.”
The man who called 911 to report the shooting was identified as 77-year-old Albert Kokoth.
The victim was identified as Kokoth’s wife. She died as a result of a gunshot wound.
Albert was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, second-degree assault with a firearm, and illegal discharge.
He was held on a $1 million bond.
The New Canaan Police Investigative Section is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad.
The Stamford State’s Attorney’s Office is also working with investigators.
Police said additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.
