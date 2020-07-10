BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – An elderly woman died after a crash in Bridgeport on Thursday night.
Police responded to the area of State Street and Park Avenue just after 9 p.m. for the report of a crash.
Bridgeport police said when officers arrived on scene, they found two people on the ground due to a motorcycle accident.
A 78-year-old woman identified as Patricia Stephenson died from her injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 34-year-old Rhashuan Houser. He has not been charged at this time.
Police have not released any additional information at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.