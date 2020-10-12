NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are investigating after a baby was found abandoned in a dumpster on Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the Presidential Village Apartments at 573 Dixwell Avenue around 2 p.m. The baby was found by maintenance workers outside the apartment building.
Police said the 8-moth-old baby girl was found alive and alert. Maintenance workers say the baby had some cuts on her hands.
As of 3:30 p.m., police located the child's mother.
She was brought to Yale New Haven Children's Hospital.
No additional information was released at this time.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
