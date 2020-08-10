WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- An 87-year-old woman has died after the car she was driving crashed into a building in Winchester.
It happened around 11 a.m. on Monday.
Police said the car crashed into a building on Bridge Street, near Willow Street.
The driver, identified as Doris Marino of Winsted, was unresponsive when officers arrived. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The vehicle she was driving sustained heavy front-end damage.
There was minimal damage to the building, and no apparent structural damage.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact Winchester Police at 860-372-2721.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.