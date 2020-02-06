SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) -- An Amazon delivery driver is facing charges after police say he confessed to stealing a woman’s purse from inside her car.
It happened on Tuesday at a home on Hemlock Ridge Road in Southbury.
The woman told police she had parked her car minutes before receiving a delivery from Amazon.
When she got back to her car, she noticed several items missing.
Officers were able to identify the Amazon driver as 27-year-old Andre Brooks, of Bristol. He admitted to police he had stolen the woman’s purse from her vehicle after his delivery.
He was released on a $2,500 bond and is set to appear in court later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.