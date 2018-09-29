Police arrested two men following a chase and crash involving a stolen car in Rocky Hill on Saturday afternoon.
Middletown police arrested two men in Rocky Hill at about 4 p.m. after engaging in a pursuit with a car that was stolen from Glastonbury earlier in the day.
The pursuit started in Middletown and ended near the Interstate 91 northbound Exit 24 on-ramp, Glastonbury Police Lt. Corey Davis confirmed. The Glastonbury Police Department assisted in the arrests.
The two suspects fled police, but were arrested on Gaylord Drive, Davis said.
Glastonbury police are investigating as to whether the men arrested for the stolen car crash are the same suspects who car-jacked a newspaper delivery person in Glastonbury at 4 a.m.
Glastonbury Police issued information that a newspaper delivery person’s car was stolen while on his route.
Police said the man was in the Glastonbury Place apartment complex neighborhood when two armed men stole his car.
"We feel that they were waiting there, whether it was a crime of opportunity or planned is yet to be determined," said Lieutenant Davis. "Just be vigilant, if you see anything suspicious, late at night or the early morning hours when there’s not too many people around, you can call the police and let them know something’s not right."
Lieutenant Davis said the newspaper delivery man was not injured. Police said ambulances were called to the scene for injuries, but would not go into detail.
The suspects’ names have yet to be released as police are investigating.
