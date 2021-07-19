WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Hartford woman was taken into custody on several charges after forcing two people to take her to a local store.
The incident originated in the city of Hartford Monday evening.
West Hartford Police say Alexandra Pennell, 28, of Hartford assaulted a person before forcing said person and another individual into a vehicle at knifepoint.
Pennell forced the two to drive her to the Xfinity store on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford so she could buy a new phone.
One of the victims was able to call 911 while inside the store and notified police of the ongoing incident.
All of the individuals involved were known to each other.
Police said that one of the victims had a protective order in place against Pennell.
Pennell was arrested on several charges, including two counts of kidnapping.
She was held on a $150,000 surety bond.
