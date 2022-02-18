BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A Bridgeport woman is facing charges after a robbery and hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured.
Police say the robbery happened last November at the Felix Package Store on Boston Avenue.
Witnesses told police the manager of the store tried to stop the robbery suspect in the parking lot.
Police say the suspect left the scene in her vehicle with the manager hanging onto the hood.
The suspect then ran over the manager on Pembroke Street when he fell off the hood, police said.
Authorities say the suspect then fled the scene.
The manager suffered serious injuries to his leg and was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment.
“The manager has been working at the store for about two decades and is known to many east side residents,” Bridgeport police said.
Police arrested Melaine Sanchez, 24, for the incident.
Sanchez faces charges of robbery first degree, assault in the first degree, evading responsibility, reckless driving and driving under suspension.
She was taken into custody Wednesday when state police stopped her for a motor vehicle violation.
Sanchez has a bond of $250,000.
