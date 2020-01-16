TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) – A man and woman were arrested after allegedly assaulting a worker at the Westfield Trumbull Mall on Wendesday.
Police said a customer, identified as 18-year-old Hilary Nolasco-Delobre, approached an employee and complained about the size portion she had received. She was with a group of five other people at the time.
An argument ensued and Nolasco-Delobre allegedly jumped over the counter of Sarku Japan Restaurant and attacked the employee.
When this occurred, 26-year-old Davon Myles and others from the group began throwing food and napkin containers. Police said this caused approximately $1,100 in damage and lost revenue.
The worker received minor injuries.
Nolaso-Delobre and Myles were charged with breach of peace and released on a promise to appear.
They are both scheduled to appear in court later this month.
