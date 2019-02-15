WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) – Two people have been arrested following a shooting and stabbing in Windham last year.
On Oct. 16, police responded to the report of a shooting on Bricktop Road at an apartment building.
A neighbor told police they heard noise, followed by a gunshot from the apartment above his.
The neighbor also found the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, as well as a stab wound to the abdomen.
The victim was brought to Hartford Hospital via Life Star.
State Police identified 20-year-old Alexander Santana and 18-year-old Corianna Jenkins as suspects in the case.
Santana was arrested in November and Jenkins was arrested on Friday morning in Plymouth.
Jenkins was held a $1 million bond after being charged with attempted murder and several other charges.
