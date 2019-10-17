HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police arrested two men after they allegedly stole a cell phone during an online transaction meet up.
Officers responded to the University of Hartford campus on Wednesday around 12:35 p.m. for the report of a robbery.
The victim told police he was selling his cell phone that he listed on the “Letgo” app and met with the potential buyer on the UHart campus.
The suspect allegedly brandished a firearm during the meet up and demanded the phone.
The victim told police the suspect got inside a white Honda Accord that also had another person inside.
Police were able to locate both suspects, who were identified as 29-year-old Robert Swan and 25-year-old Jermaine Cox.
Both suspects were detained. Officers found a BB fun and the stolen iPhone at the scene.
Swan and Cox were both given a $100,000 bond.
