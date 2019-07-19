DrugSeizure.jpg

In an effort to crack down on illegal drug dealing and usage in New Britain, police conducted “Operation Heat Wave” over the past several weeks. (New Britain police)

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- In an effort to crack down on illegal drug dealing and usage in New Britain, police conducted “Operation Heat Wave” over the past several weeks.

On Friday, officers took part in a one day round-up where they arrested a dozen individuals.

A search warrant was executed at 93 Clark St.

That’s where officers seized 61 bags of fentanyl, 124 pills of oxycodone, three suboxone films, 52 generic Xanax pills, three digital scales with cocaine residue, crack cocaine, two drug ledgers and drug paraphernalia.

All of those arrested are facing several charges, including sale and/or possession of narcotics.

Police said more arrests are expected.

The following individuals were arrested on Friday: 

Dennis Ramos, of New Britain

Eric Archer, of New Britain

Monte Adams, of New Britain

Jermaine Shivers, of New Britain

Jonathan Olivio-Negron, of New Britain

Thomas Allard, of Salem

Tiffany Monique Chislom, of New Britain

Christina Kalve, of Farmington

Elliott Bethea, of New Britain

Richard Tyson, of New Britain

Johnny Buitrago, of New Britain

Wesley Concepcion

In a statement, New Britain Police Chief Christopher Chute said “Today’s initiative is the product of several weeks of collaboration with the residents of the North/Oak Community and the New Britain Police Department. “Operation: Heat Wave” would not have been a success without the tips and complaints reported by the neighborhood residents. The New Britain Police Department is committed to being fully engaged with the members of its community. We are addressing quality of life issues by targeting criminal behavior and building relationships with the community through outreach initiatives. We encourage all residents to contact the police department and report suspicious behavior by calling 860 826-3000 or leaving a tip on our anonymous tip line (860) 826-3199.”

