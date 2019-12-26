TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) – Seven people were arrested in Trumbull following a mall fight on Thursday evening.
Officers responded to the Westfield Trumbull Mall around 7 p.m. for the report of a fight that broke out between several teenagers.
Officers were able to break up the melee and detained six of the suspects involved.
As the crowd dispersed, more fights broke out.
Police arrested 19-year-old Daniel Vasquez of Bridgeport along with six other juveniles.
A juvenile male was brought to St. Vincent’s Hospital for minor injuries while a juvenile female was brought to Bridgeport Hospital with minor injuries.
A large number of teens were escorted out of the mall and the atmosphere returned to normal around 8 p.m.
