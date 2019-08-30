NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – New Britain Police arrested 13 people during an illegal drug bust on Friday.
Police commenced Operation: Cool Down, which was a month-long investigation into illegal drug activity in the North and Oak Street neighborhood.
The police department has received numerous complaints from residents regarding illegal drug sales.
Operation: Cool Down was a follow-up to July’s Operation: Heatwave in July where 12 people were arrested for drug activity.
Police arrested 46-year-old Richard Tyson, 39-year-old Alfredo Ramos, 39-year0old Juan Rivas, 41-year-old, Francisco Rosado, 32-year-old Albert Lacomb, 34-year-old Ryan Ciezynski, 32-year-old Rual Marrero, 62-year-old Pedro Rosa, 29-year-old Colleen Carroll, 22-year-old Steven Robledo, 23-year-old Sammy Trimmier, 54-year-old Edwin Smith, and 31-year-old Corey Horton.
Two warrants were executed on Oak Street and Clark Street.
From the Clark Street residence, crack cocaine, a small amount of fentanyl, scales and manufacturing paraphernalia were seized.
At the Oak Street address, officers seized 15 grams of powder cocaine and $466 in cash.
Police said more arrests are expected throughout the day.
