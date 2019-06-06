HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Ten people were arrested in Hartford on Wednesday during a prostitution sting.
Officers conducted a several-hour long investigation due to many complaints about prostitution happening on the upper Wethersfield Avenue Colt Park corridor, police said.
Of the 10 adults arrested, six were wanted on outstanding warrants for various offenses.
Police said there will be more frequent operations like this, at various times of day and at different locations around the city.
Those who were arrested were offered counseling and addiction services.
