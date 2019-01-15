NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- New Britain police arrested three suspects accused in a home invasion that happened Monday night.
Police were called to a home on Stanley Street a little before 11:30 p.m. for the report of a home invasion.
The victim told police three males, all wearing black, entered the home and pinned the victim down while they stole items.
A witness saw one of the suspects flee the scene with a knife in his hand.
Officers were able to track down the suspects on Daly Avenue and take them into custody.
Police arrested 19-year-old Dynell Cyrus Hall of Hartford, 24-year-old Domonick Mathews Christopher of Newington, and 20-year-old Deandre Brown Llyod of East Hartford.
They are each facing several charges, including home invasion, larceny, burglary, robbery, and disorderly conduct.
