NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- Three women were arrested for prostitution at a massage parlor in Naugatuck on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
52-year-old Lijie Zheng of Hartford, 44-year-old Zuohua Wang of Flushing, NY, and 50-year-old Kun Liu of Flushing, NY were arrested by police following an investigation.
Police executed a search and seizure warrant at Maple Massage on New Haven Road on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
During the investigation, officers determined that employees were accepting cash for sexual acts.
Liu and Wang were charged with prostitution and conspiracy to commit prostitution.
Zheng was charged with permitting prostitution and promoting prostitution.
All three women were held on $10,000 bond and appeared in Waterbury Superior Court on Thursday, Oct. 24.
Was Robert Kraft there?
