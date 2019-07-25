HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police have arrested two suspects in connection to a homicide behind a Hartford high school.
Jorge Alicea, 34, was shot and killed behind Bulkeley High School on July 11 around 12:30 p.m.
On Thursday, police said they arrested two people in connection to the homicide.
The suspects have not been identified at this time.
The shooting marked the 14th homicide of the year in Hartford.
Police will hold a press conference on the arrests at 6:45 p.m.
