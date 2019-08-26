GROTON, CT (WFSB) – A teen and another man were arrested in connection to an assault investigation in Groton on Sunday.
Police responding to Laurelwood Road just after 5 p.m. on Sunday for the report of a shooting.
Officers found two males, a 22-year-old and 16-year-old, who were determined to be suspects involved in the shooting incident.
A male victim had been brought to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital prior to officers arriving on the scene.
Police said the victim was reported to be in stable condition and was undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The investigation revealed this was not a random act and those involved were known to each other.
Police arrested 22-year-old Robert Thomas of New London. He was charged with first-degree assault and carrying a weapon in a motor vehicle. A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal liability for assault.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Groton Police.
