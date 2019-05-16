Hartford, CT (WFSB) – Police arrested seven people for prostitution and narcotic related offenses on Thursday.
Due to numerous complaints of citizen of street-level prostitution and narcotic activity, an investigation was conducted, according to police.
The investigation started in the upper Wethersfield Avenue, Colt Park corridor.
During the several hour operation, seven adults were charged with prostitution and narcotic related offenses.
The names of the people charged have not been released at this time.
