New Britain Police arrested 7 women in a prostitution sting on Thursday.
The sting took place in the North Street area.
Seven women were arrested during the operation.
Marisol Batista, 48, Shakiya Danay Clay, 27, Rainy Symone Laviana, 25, Chirssey Sears, 35, Jolene Rodriguez, 43, Areeta Mae Soto, 47, and Amber Lynn Sacco, 26, were all arrested for prostitution.
Laviana and Sears were also arrested for possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sacco was also charged with carrying a dangerous weapon.
Anyone who may witness illegal activity is asked to call New Britain Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.