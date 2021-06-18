NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- A 26-year-old woman from Bethany has died following a crash that happened in Naugatuck earlier this week.
The crash happened Monday evening on New Haven Road in Naugatuck.
Police said a car driven Nicole Silva, of Bethany, was traveling northbound on New Haven Road when it crossed over into the southbound lane.
Her car struck another car, head-on.
Silva was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said she passed away on Thursday.
The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital as well, with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact police at 203-729-5222.
