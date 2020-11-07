STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A 19-year-old bicyclist has died after being struck by two cars in Stamford late Friday night.
It happened in the area of Harvard Avenue, just before 10:30 p.m.
Police said the teen was first struck by a 2005 Cadillac being operated by a Bethany resident.
The teen was thrown from the bike on to the road. He was then struck by another vehicle, a 2006 Infiniti that was being driven by a Stamford resident.
Both drivers initially stayed at the scene, but then the Infiniti driver left before speaking with police. That driver was located a short time later.
The teen was taken to Stamford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No charges have been filed at this time, and police said this investigation remains active.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Stamford Police at (203) 977-4712.
