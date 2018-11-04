Branford police are investigating after a bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday morning.
Branford Police said units responded to a car versus bicycle crash on Boston Post Road near the intersection of Featherbed Lane just before 8:30 a.m.
Police said white Ford Super Duty pickup truck, operated by a white male, struck a bicyclist, then fled from the scene heading Eastbound on Route 1.
Police are encouraging those with information on this crash to contact the Branford Police Dept at (203) 481-4241.
