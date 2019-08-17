BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Bristol Police are investigating after they said a body was found near the railroad tracks on Saturday morning.
Police were called to the wooded area by the railroad tracks off Center Street just before noon on Saturday.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded and will conduct an autopsy.
Police have not yet made an identification, but said there were no signs of foul play and there is no danger to the public.
Those with information are encouraged asked to call the Bristol Police at 860-584-3021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.