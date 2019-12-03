WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown police are investigating a triple shooting that resulted in the death of a man and seriously injured a teenaged brother and sister on Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to a home on Litchfield Rd, or Route 63, for reports from a woman who said her boyfriend shot her son and daughter.
Upon arrival, officers said two teenagers were suffering from apparent life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to Waterbury Hospital, police said.
Officers said a man in the home died on scene from a self-inflicted gunshot.
Channel 3 was first on scene as police officers were establishing a crime scene.
The Watertown Police Department Detective Division is investigating the incident with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates when they become available.
