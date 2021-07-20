BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A Bridgeport man was taken into custody following an investigation into a sexual assault.
Police say Hennawi Salem of Bridgeport, owner of Salem's Furniture, was arrested Tuesday at his place of business and charged with fourth degree sexual assault.
Salem is accused of luring a female customer into the basement of his store, where he asked her to lay down and test out a mattress.
He told the customer the mattress was free, then sexually assaulted her.
This is not the first time Salem has been accused of sexual assault.
Back in September of 2020, investigators arrested Salem on several charges, including risk of injury to a child, after three women made similar accusations.
