BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Bridgeport police have arrested a man accused of firing multiple gunshots at a passing car while a youth baseball game was going on nearby.
The shooting happened back in May.
On Monday, police said they arrested 34-year-old Julian Geter on Friday and charged him with first-degree reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a minor, criminal possession of a firearm, and illegal discharge of a weapon.
The shooting happened on May 15 around 2 p.m. on opening day for the Newfield Park Youth Baseball Association.
Police said Geter allegedly fired gunshots at a passing car, several feet away from a youth baseball game at Newfield Park.
The shooting prompted a large crowd of children and adults to run for safety.
It also prompted a community rally at Newfield Park the following day where several lawmakers attended, and various community leaders called for action.
Police said Geter is a convicted felon and a judge called him a “danger to the community.”
His bond was set at $500,000.
