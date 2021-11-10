TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - A Bridgeport man accused of stealing his ex-girlfriend's back in October is in police custody.
U.S. Marshalls arrested 52-year-old Jose Ramos on various charges during the early morning hours at his home.
The initial incident took place around 7:40 a.m. on October 13 on Corporate Drive.
Police say a woman had just parked her car and was about to head into work when Ramos, her ex-boyfriend, showed up and pointed a gun at her.
He forced his way into the car and began struggling with the woman, eventually physically forcing her further into the vehicle as he entered the driver's seat.
Ramos tried driving away with the woman still inside, but she was able to put the vehicle back into park and get out through the passenger's side door prior to when Ramos pulled off.
Officers were able to find the woman's car and tried to get Ramos to pull over.
He failed to comply and ultimately led police on a pursuit, driving recklessly through town and striking another car in the process.
The woman was taken to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
No other injuries were reported during the investigation.
Police said that the woman had a restraining order in place against Ramos, who was also found to have several warrants out for his arrest related to crimes he committed against the woman.
In one instance, the woman had found that her vehicle had suffered minor damage while she was at work and believed Ramos was responsible, given the fact that he had been constantly trying to contact her at her job.
