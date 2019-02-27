Donnell Williams

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- A Bridgeport man is facing charges, accused in a murder that happened one year ago.

The murder happened on Feb. 26 2018 at the Sunny Side Inn.

Police said Alfanso Anderson was killed.

On Wednesday, police arrested 28-year-old Donnell Williams. It is the second arrest in this case.

Williams was charged with murder, felony murder, and criminal attempt at first-degree robbery.

He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

