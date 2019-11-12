BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Bristol police arrested a man who was found with fentanyl and crack cocaine during a traffic stop on Monday.
Police arrested Glenn Pearson on an outstanding warrant for sale of narcotic substance.
During a search, he was found with 11 grams of suspected fentanyl and 7.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine that was packaged for sale, police said.
Additionally, he was charged with possession with intent to sell narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
