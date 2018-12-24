Police Generic

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Plainville Police said they have identified two brothers who were found dead at Robertson Airport on Saturday morning.

Nils Anderson, 68, and Byron Anderson, 66, of 60 Franklin Avenue in Plainville, were found dead inside a car.

Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

No further details were immediately available.

