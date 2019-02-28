NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- New Britain police have officially identified the two brothers who were killed in a house fire last weekend.
Elijah Little, 17, and Shaheen Davis, 29, died in a fire that broke out on Elam Street last Sunday.
The medical examiner said they died from smoke inhalation.
Friends said Elijah tried save his brother Shaheem, but was not able to.
Investigators are trying to figure out the cause of the fire.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family, which can be found here.
A vigil is being held on Friday on Elam Street at 6:30 p.m., and people are being asked to wear black and bring candles and balloons in memory of the brothers.
Damon Pearce, Principal of New Britain High School, released a statement on Thursday:
"As principal of New Britain High School, I was fortunate enough to know Elijah, but I did not know him nearly so well as other staff and students. Thus, rather than provide you with my reflections, which may not accurately reflect the depth of Elijah’s personality, I thought it would be better to send you the words of others. I asked some of his grieving friends that if the world could know one thing about Elijah, what should it be?
Elijah’s friends described him as someone who had an infectious personality that exuded warmth and caring. He was, first and foremost, a happy soul. “…he was never mad…,” “…always smiling,” and spread good cheer as he entered the room. In the words of one student, he “…always knew how to put a smile on people’s face.” Indeed, Elijah was famous for folding his arms across his chest, leaning back slightly and sharing a wry smile while issuing his famous expression, “Hey baby!”
Importantly, Elijah transcended the peer groups that can often form in high school. He got along with everybody, “…treated everyone as equal,” “…was a peacemaker…,” and his presence lent an air of confidence that “…made other kids popular.” Elijah was one of those rare individuals that belonged everywhere.
The reflections and quotes above were those of students. Below I have included a passage written by Dean of Students, Tasha Manzie. Interestingly enough, her words echo many of the themes that the students noted. Tasha wrote: “Through tragedy that results in a loss, there is an overall feeling of shock and disbelief. You often say this cannot be real and you may often feel as if you are dreaming. After the shock comes the pain, the pain in knowing it is real and you are awake, and the person is no longer here with you. You can’t ask them if they are OK. You can’t ask were they in pain. You will never be able to touch them or call them or ‘Snap’ them again. After the dust settles and the pain lessens enough for you to sit in the truth of your reality, you realize that in your loss there is a lesson. There is always a lesson. Elijah was a huge presence on this earth, and his impact will forever be felt in the lives of all that have had the pleasure of meeting him.
He always had a smile on his face…it was contagious! He spoke to everyone! He was articulate and was not bound or boxed by stereotypes. He had a roughness around his edges, but his true essence and being was in that smile.
I have heard hundreds of stories since his passing. The one common theme is that when people talked about Elijah, they smiled. Not the pain of his passing, or the hurt that they feel. But when they truly closed their eyes with a memory in his presence, there always came a smile. That smile is where he lives on in all of us. Remember him that way.
Now comes the lesson: If we all take a page from the Book of Eli, we will live our lives as heroes. His last act was trying to save someone other than himself. If we all did this daily, we could heal the world. And finally, we all need to smile."
Elijah’s passing leaves an empty spot in the heart of the high school. He will be missed by all."
