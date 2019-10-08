COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Three people had to be removed from a car after hitting a tree in Coventry.
Emergency crews were called to South Road at the intersection of South River Road around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said three people had to be extricated from the car. The victims were brought to the hospital, but their conditions were not released.
The road is closed at this time.
